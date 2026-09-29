Original Group Holdings Named One of America’s Top 100 Small Businesses

Original Group Holdings, parent company of Original Saw Co. and Williams & Hussey Machine and Tool, has been named to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s 2026 CO—100: America’s Top 100 Small Businesses list.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce selected Original Group Holdings from more than 12,000 businesses nationwide. The CO—100 recognizes small businesses for their growth, innovation, and commitment to their customers.

In addition to being named a CO—100 honoree, Original Group Holdings was recognized as a 2026 Community Champion, highlighting the company’s commitment to making a difference in its community.