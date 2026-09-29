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Original Group Holdings Named One of America’s Top 100 Small Businesses

Original Group Holdings, parent company of Original Saw Co. and Williams & Hussey Machine and Tool, has been named to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s 2026 CO—100: America’s Top 100…

Woodshop News Editors

Original Group Holdings, parent company of Original Saw Co. and Williams & Hussey Machine and Tool, has been named to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s 2026 CO—100: America’s Top 100 Small Businesses list.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce selected Original Group Holdings from more than 12,000 businesses nationwide. The CO—100 recognizes small businesses for their growth, innovation, and commitment to their customers.

In addition to being named a CO—100 honoree, Original Group Holdings was recognized as a 2026 Community Champion, highlighting the company’s commitment to making a difference in its community.

“Being recognized as one of America’s Top 100 Small Businesses is something we’re very proud of,” said Allen Eden, Owner and President of Original Group Holdings. “It affirms the hard work our entire team has put in over many years. Our employees are what make our companies great places to work. Everyone pulls together to get the job done, fulfill our customers’ orders and get equipment out the door.”

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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