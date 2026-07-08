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Oneida Air Systems to Present Smart Boost Technology

Oneida Air Systems will showcase Smart Boost technology for high-pressure applications at IWF 2026. The technology optimizes airflow and static pressure for CNCs and edge banders.

Woodshop News Editors

Oneida Air Systems will showcase its Smart Boost technology for high pressure applications, such as CNCs and edge banders, at IWF 2026.

"Oneida Air’s Smart Boost dust collectors combine variable speed fan motors with the superior separation performance of a cyclone,” the company explained.

"Powered by U.S.-made brushless motors, these patented systems optimize CFM and static pressure by automatically adjusting the collector’s fan speed (RPM). This allows the system to deliver up to twice the airflow of standard fixed speed collectors, making it better equipped to handle long ducting runs and mixed sized tool ports.”

Wall mount and freestanding systems, from 3 to 5 horsepower, are available with a reinforced steel dust bin. For bulk waste discharge, airlock and transfer blower packages are also available.

Visit Oneida Air Systems at IWF booth at B4747 and oneida-air.com.

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IWFIWF 2026
Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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