One machine, multiple roles

Here in the U.S., we tend to favor single-purpose woodworking machines. The table saw, jointer, planer, shaper, and similar tools are typically individual machines that perform one specific task. We are, however, familiar with combination machines dating back to the ShopSmith (shopsmith.com), which can be converted into at least five core woodworking machines. The concept was to provide the machines a home woodworker needed in a small space, but the trade-off is the time required to reset the machine between operations.

There are pros and cons to combination machines, but when thoughtfully considered, there may be a case for them in shops of any size and output. Let's take a tour of these multipurpose machines and see where one or another may fit into your operation.

The 206 planer/molder from Williams & Hussey.

One type of combination machine I have seen in shops of all sizes is the planer/molder. Standard planer blades can be swapped for profiled knives to make moldings. Williams & Hussey (williamsnhussey.com) has been manufacturing its planer/molder in America for more than 70 years, continually updating the design with features such as variable speed control and enhanced capabilities. It can be fitted with flat planing knives for boards up to 7" (178 mm) wide and molding knives up to 6-3/4" (170 mm) wide with profiles up to 3/4" (19 mm) deep. The variable-speed drive allows full control of feed rates from 0 to 19 feet per minute.

The Williams & Hussey design is open-ended, allowing for planing and molding wider boards. The open end also makes it possible to mold curved and elliptical parts with very tight radii, since the workpiece can exit from under the machine without having to clear any supporting structure. Williams & Hussey offers an extensive range of molding knives for its machine, and it has been around long enough that most commercial knife grinders also manufacture compatible knives. This makes it easy to have custom knives produced for reproduction work and special applications.

Grizzly 13” planer/molder.

Another option for shops that make their own moldings and casings is the 13" planer/molder from Grizzly Industrial (grizzly.com). This machine can save space, time, and money. Plane your stock to the desired thickness, then easily convert the machine into a molder to create nearly any profile you can imagine. In the same footprint occupied by your planer, you can have a molder ready whenever needed. The under-mounted motor allows convenient knife changes, while adjustable guides and dual molding fences make producing architectural moldings and millwork straightforward.

The 2-5/8" diameter, three-knife cutterhead provides a smoother first-pass finish than a one- or two-knife cutterhead, and replacement high-speed steel knives can be purchased through Grizzly or from most knife grinders around the country. A planing capacity of up to 13" (330 mm) wide and a molding capacity of up to 4-9/16" (116 mm) wide make this a useful primary planer in a smaller shop or a versatile secondary unit in larger shops, especially where moldings occasionally need to be produced.

Rikon 12” planer/jointer.

An obvious combination is the jointer/planer. Since both operations share the same cutterhead design, combining them into one machine makes sense and eliminates the need for an additional motor. Rikon(rikontools.com) offers both 12" (304 mm) and 16" (406 mm) versions. The machines look and operatelike large European-style jointers, but flip the jointer tables up, turn the chip chute over, and you have a planer with matching capacity. The 12" version uses a 3-hp motor, while the 16" model is powered by a 4-hp motor. Both use helical insert cutterheads for smooth cutting and reduced noise.

The jointer tables flip up as a single unit, making these machines easier to switch between jointing and planing. There is also something satisfying about having the same capacity in both your jointer and planer, though that may just be me.

True combination woodworking machines come to us from Europe, where shop space is often at a premium. These machines tend to be exceptionally well built and of very high quality. In many cases, it can be more cost-effective to purchase one highly capable machine than several separate machines of the same quality level. Most combination machines are available in a range of sizes and capacities and typically perform two to five functions, depending on the machine and its options.

Minimax ST 4e.

SCM (scmgroup.com) is one manufacturer of these multipurpose machines. Its Minimax line includes several models for woodworkers, including the ST 4e. The first thing you notice is the sliding table, which offers a 3,200 mm (approximately 10.5') stroke and a rip capacity of 1,270 mm (50"). This system supports a 12" blade equipped with a scoring unit and an integrated tilting shaper spindle.

The shaper spindle is removed during sawing operations to keep the worktable unobstructed, but it can quickly be installed when needed. The machine includes a conventional shaper hood and fence arrangement, but it can also be fitted with a system that uses rack-and-pinion adjustment and a mechanical digital readout. This hood includes memory positioning, allowing it to be removed and reinstalled without losing setup settings. It is also a true shaper that can accommodate cutters up to 240 mm (9.45") in diameter. The spindle is enclosed within a cast-iron housing that directs dust collection and protects the internal mechanical components from chips and dust. Four spindle speeds are available to suit a variety of applications. Like most combination machines, the ST 4e can be equipped with numerous options. For example, the scoring saw can be upgraded with an independent motor instead of the standard belt drive powered by the main blade motor.

Felder CF 531.

The pinnacle of these European-style combination machines is represented by the "5 Function Combination Machines," such as the CF 531 from Felder (felder-group.com). The CF 531 combines a sliding tablesaw, jointer, and planer into a package that occupies a footprint of only about 5' (1.5 m) square. It can also be equipped with a shaper spindle and horizontal mortiser, bringing the total to five functions.

The machine features a 4-hp motor driving a 12" (304 mm) blade with a 4" (100 mm) cutting capacity and 45-degree tilt capability. The saw offers a rip capacity of up to 31.5" (800 mm), while crosscuts are handled on a sliding table equipped with a 51" (1,300 mm) fence that can be angled from +45 to -45 degrees. The sliding table incorporates Felder's X-Roll guide system for smooth, accurate operation. The planer and jointer share a cutterhead with capacities up to 12" (304 mm) wide, powered by the same motor that drives the saw.

Options include a shaper spindle that tilts to 45 degrees and rides on the blade mechanism, as well as a horizontal mortiser mounted on the planer/jointer side of the machine. The shaper spindle has its own fence and shares the sliding table's crosscutting capabilities for greater accuracy and efficient use of space. It can even be special orderedwith a router spindle in place of the shaper spindle if desired. Similar features are available on larger Felder models offering increased cutting, jointing, and planing capacities.

Combination machines such as those discussed here can be an excellent fit for shops specializing in custom work rather than mass production, or for production facilities that occasionally require bespoke capabilities. There is certainly a trade-off when it comes to setup time. I often run my jointer and planer simultaneously when processing rough lumber, moving back and forth between the two throughout an entire pile of stock. Having to convert the machine repeatedly would not suit the way I currently work.

On the other hand, a multipurpose machine would force me to plan stock preparation more carefully, and that may not be a bad thing. My personal shop has been downsized, and space is now at a premium, so I have been considering replacing my jointer and planer with a combination unit. Having both functions in the footprint of a single machine would certainly free up valuable floor space. My jointer capacity would increase, although my planing width would decrease somewhat. Those are the sorts of compromises that accompany any machine purchase.

What I can say about these combination machines is that, while conversion between functions does take some time, they are designed to make the process as quick and tool-free as possible. These are not new concepts; the designs have evolved over decades and continue to improve. The five-function combination machines are also exceptionally well made, with generous use of cast iron. They are heavy machines, and all that cast iron does an excellent job of dampening vibration and reducing noise. Overall, you are unlikely to be disappointed by their fit and finish.

Whether they make sense for your shop is something only you and your team can decide, but they are certainly worth considering when looking to increase capability. A serious conversation with your machinery dealer can help clarify the options available to you.

For more sources of combination machines, visit our online Resource Guide at woodshopnews.com.