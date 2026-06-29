SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

On the ball (literally)

Sometimes, the simplest shop accessory is one you’ll never find in a tool catalog. This one announced itself with a solid thunk! against my shop door.

A.J. Hamler
A.J. Hamler

It’s not a good idea to leave a bit chucked up in your router table all the time. Not a terrible idea, just not a good one. Leave a bit in for weeks or months on end and you can strain the collet, and if your shop is in a high-humidity area it could seize up or even rust in place. 

Still, I have a habit of doing just that. Not for extended periods, but if I know I’m going to work with the same bit soon (I use a straight bit more than any other), I’ll just lower it into the table and leave it there. As long as it’s not too long a period of time, I’ve never had an issue. 

But there are times when I’ve finished the routing portion of a project, lowered the bit for safety, moved on to something else and then forgot about it — only to come back a week or two later to find that bit still rigidly in place. 

So I came up with a simple trick that keeps that from ever happening. We live on a golf course and stray golf balls regularly bounce onto the patio behind my shop. I toss them into a box by the door and have gotten into the habit of placing one in the router table opening whenever I'm done for the day. At a glance, I know that I still have a bit in there.   

If I know I’m doing a project where I’ll need that straight bit again soon, the golf ball reminds me that my router is locked and loaded. As a bonus, that ball helps prevent knocking things into the opening where they could potentially damage the bit. 

Sometimes, the simplest shop accessory is one you’ll never find in a tool catalog. This one announced itself with a solid thunk! against my shop door.  

workbench-blog
A.J. Hamler
A.J. HamlerAuthor

 A.J. Hamler is the former editor of Woodshop News and Woodcraft Magazine. He's currently a freelance woodworking writer/editor, which is another way of stating self-employed. When he's not writing or in the shop, he enjoys science fiction, gourmet cooking and Civil War reenacting, but not at the same time.  

Related Stories
Custom storage trays available from Shirley K’s
IWFCustom storage trays available from Shirley K’sWoodshop News Editors
Grass America Celebrates American Manufacturing Excellence
IWFGrass America Celebrates American Manufacturing ExcellenceWoodshop News Editors
Innovation Drives the Future of Fast Assembly
IWFInnovation Drives the Future of Fast AssemblyWoodshop News Editors
Coplanar C-1000 Rometal: Slide into the Future
IWFCoplanar C-1000 Rometal: Slide into the FutureWoodshop News Editors
Golden Eagle Provides Industrial-Grade Cutterhead Solutions
IWFGolden Eagle Provides Industrial-Grade Cutterhead SolutionsWoodshop News Editors
Future-Proof Your Business at IWF 2026
IWFFuture-Proof Your Business at IWF 2026Woodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest