Oliver Machinery introduces 15-Inch benchtop wide belt sander

Oliver Machinery has launched the 5315, a 15-inch benchtop open-end wide belt sander that the company says creates a new category in sanding equipment. The unit uses belts rather than drums and features digital thickness controls and adjustable feed rates.

The model includes a built-in digital readout for thickness control and variable feed rates. Quick-adjustment components and a side door allow for belt changes. The sander incorporates overload protection and belt tracking technology.

The 5315 runs on a 1.75-horsepower, single-phase, 120-volt motor drawing 14 amps. It uses standard 16-by-48-inch belts and includes what Oliver calls its Safe Sanding Technology (SST) overload protection system.

Key features also include a patented quick-adjustment wheel; patent-pending infrared belt oscillation detection system; built-in digital readout for thickness control; one-piece dust collection shroud, and cast iron handwheel.

Visit Oliver Machinery at IWF booth No. B4215 and olivermachinery.net

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