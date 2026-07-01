Northtech Machine Named Finalist for IWF 2026 Challengers Award

Northtech Machine has been named a finalist for the distinguished IWF 2026 Challengers Award for its new iGlueSRCD, an automatic glue applicator designed for stile and rail cabinet door construction.

The iGlueSRCD is the newest addition to Northtech Machine’s iGlue series and was developed to automate one of the most manual, repetitive, and difficult-to-control steps in cabinet door assembly. The operator places a part in the machine, runs a scan mode that takes only seconds, then loads two parts into one of the machine’s two workstations. With the push of a button, the iGlueSRCD applies the exact amount of glue exactly where it is needed for an optimal glue bond with no waste. A touchscreen interface allows the operator to adjust glue path and volume, save programs, and recall them for future use. The dual work zones help create a continuous workflow, allowing a fresh set of glued parts to be prepared for assembly while the operator continues production.

The IWF Challengers Award is known worldwide for recognizing companies that develop innovative technology in products, services, or manufacturing techniques that advance the woodworking industry.

Northtech Machine has won the award at the last two IWF shows: in 2022 for the iDovetail and again in 2024 for iGlue by Northtech.

Based on IWF’s published winners list dating back to 1966, Northtech Machine is among a very small group of companies to win back-to-back, consecutive IWF shows, and no company has ever won the Challengers Award for three consecutive IWF shows. If selected as a 2026 winner, Northtech Machine would make IWF Challengers Award history and secure their place as an industry leader, the company said.

“Being named a finalist again is an incredible honor for our team,” said Brandon Koetter, President of Northtech Machine. “The iGlueSRCD was developed around a real production need: helping cabinet shops and door manufacturers apply glue to stile and rail parts faster, cleaner, and more consistently. To be recognized by IWF for a fourth consecutive show with the chance to win 3 in a row, would be a historic moment for Northtech Machine’s entire team and a testament hard work pays off.”

Visit Northtech Machine at IWF booths A9930 and B7335.

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