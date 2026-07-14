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Night at the Tabernacle

IWF Night at the Tabernacle, the official show party, features live music and open bar service. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Woodshop News Editors

IWF Night at the Tabernacle is the official IWF show party, with live music and open bar service at The Tabernacle, Atlanta's #1 entertainment venue, just steps away from the Georgia World Congress Center. 

At IWF 2022 and 2024, more than 1,000 attendees and exhibitors came out to Night at the Tabernacle to socialize, connect, and recharge after show hours, while enjoying a private performance by Southside Station. 

IWF Night at the Tabernacle is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Learn more at iwfatlanta.com.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything the Woodworking Industry Under One Roof

North America’s largest woodworking trade show brings together machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

Education That Drives Results

Gain practical insights through expert-led seminars and conference sessions focused on improving productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.

Live Technology in Action

Watch the latest machinery, automation, tools, and finishing equipment demonstrated live by industry experts throughout the exhibit halls.

Discover New Products and Solutions

Compare thousands of innovative products, materials, technologies, and services from established global manufacturers and emerging companies.

Build New Business Opportunities

Meet with exhibitors, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals from across North America and around the world to develop new partnerships and expand your business.

Network with Industry Leaders

Make meaningful face-to-face connections with peers, customers, and decision-makers through networking events and conversations that can lead to long-term business and career growth.

IWFIWF 2026
Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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