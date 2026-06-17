SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

New Wall Panelling Options from Osborne

Osborne Wood Products has expanded its paneling collection with 93” long tambour panels and introduced a new line of rigid Slat Wall Panels in seven patterns. These panels, available in unfinished beech, will be showcased at the 2026 International Woodworking Fair.

Woodshop News Editors

Following the release of 48" long wooden flexible tambour panels in 2024, Osborne Wood Products has expanded its paneling collection by offering multiple tambour profiles in a 93" length.

"Additionally, we have developed a new line of rigid Slat Wall Panels featuring seven captivating patterns including a bevel, geometric square, bead and concave design,” the IWF exhibitor explained.

"Each of these panels are 96" long with a 3 21/32" width, but they feature tongue and groove joinery so you can combine however many panels are needed to cover the desired surface. Each slat wall panel is available in unfinished beech. All of these panels, along with a variety of our other popular wooden components, will be available to view at the 2026 International Woodworking Fair. “

Visit Osborne Wood Products at IWF Booth C2158 and osbornewood.com.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything Your Business Needs

North America’s largest showcase of machinery, materials, supplies, and services for woodworking and related industries.

Learn and Level Up

Expert-led education sessions designed to help you solve challenges and improve your business and manufacturing operations.

Live Demonstrations

See cutting-edge machinery, tools, and products in action with live demonstrations across the show floor.

Find Solutions

Explore thousands of innovative products, services, and technologies from leading global manufacturers and emerging brands.

Grow Your Business

Connect with hundreds of exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees from around the world, with strong North American representation.

Networking Made Easy

Build valuable connections through face-to-face networking opportunities that support both business growth and career development.

IWFIWF 2026Osborne Wood Products
Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
Robotic Solutions will demonstrate an automated finishing process at IWF
IWFRobotic Solutions will demonstrate an automated finishing process at IWFWoodshop News Editors
Grex Designs a Cordless Stapler for the Precision Woodworker
IWFGrex Designs a Cordless Stapler for the Precision WoodworkerWoodshop News Editors
IWF Announces 2026 Challengers Award Finalists
IWFIWF Announces 2026 Challengers Award FinalistsWoodshop News Editors
Stiles Machinery Plans Extensive Woodworking Equipment Display at IWF 2026
IWFStiles Machinery Plans Extensive Woodworking Equipment Display at IWF 2026Woodshop News Editors
Designing the Built Environment Starts at IWF
IWFDesigning the Built Environment Starts at IWFWoodshop News Editors
Two steps forward, one step back
Columns/BlogsTwo steps forward, one step backA.J. Hamler

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest