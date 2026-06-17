New Wall Panelling Options from Osborne

Following the release of 48" long wooden flexible tambour panels in 2024, Osborne Wood Products has expanded its paneling collection by offering multiple tambour profiles in a 93" length.

"Additionally, we have developed a new line of rigid Slat Wall Panels featuring seven captivating patterns including a bevel, geometric square, bead and concave design,” the IWF exhibitor explained.

"Each of these panels are 96" long with a 3 21/32" width, but they feature tongue and groove joinery so you can combine however many panels are needed to cover the desired surface. Each slat wall panel is available in unfinished beech. All of these panels, along with a variety of our other popular wooden components, will be available to view at the 2026 International Woodworking Fair. “

Visit Osborne Wood Products at IWF Booth C2158 and osbornewood.com.

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