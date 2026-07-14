New Three-Speed Driver/Drill from Makita

Makita U.S.A. has released the new 40-volt max XGT 1/2" driver/drill, model GFD03, with a brushless motor and a three-speed transmission.

The driver/drill features faster drilling speeds with three speed settings (0-650 / 0-1,800 / 0-2,400 RPM), a reinforced gear housing and an all-metal chuck for increased durability out on the job site, according to the company.