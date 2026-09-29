New South Bend 16″ Parallelogram Jointers from Grizzly

Grizzly Industrial has added a pair of 16" jointers, designed for high-volume face and edge jointing of large or highly figured workpieces, to its premium South Bend product line.

The jointers feature helical cutterheads, parallelogram table adjustment, cast-iron tables and fences, and table height DROs.

“The jointer's immense 100" x 16" table is precisely ground and polished, and the 16" helical cutterhead draws out the finest surfaces on your most impressive workpieces. Built for all-day use with easy setup and adjustment, this jointer transforms raw materials into project building blocks or masterful creations,” said Grizzly Product Manager Todd Young.