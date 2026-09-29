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New South Bend 16″ Parallelogram Jointers from Grizzly

Grizzly Industrial has added a pair of 16″ jointers, designed for high-volume face and edge jointing of large or highly figured workpieces, to its premium South Bend product line. The…

Woodshop News Editors

Grizzly Industrial has added a pair of 16" jointers, designed for high-volume face and edge jointing of large or highly figured workpieces, to its premium South Bend product line.

The jointers feature helical cutterheads, parallelogram table adjustment, cast-iron tables and fences, and table height DROs. 

“The jointer's immense 100" x 16" table is precisely ground and polished, and the 16" helical cutterhead draws out the finest surfaces on your most impressive workpieces. Built for all-day use with easy setup and adjustment, this jointer transforms raw materials into project building blocks or masterful creations,” said   Grizzly Product Manager Todd Young.

The SB1131 5-hp 16" parallelogram jointer and the SB1132 7.5-hp 3-phase 16" parallelogram jointer are both currently available for $7,995 at grizzly.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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