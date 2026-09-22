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New Sauter OFL3.0 Pivoting Router Lift from MicroJig

MicroJig has introduced the Sauter OFL3.0 Pivoting Router Lift, a router-lift system that tilts standard router bits from –5° to +50°. The product is available exclusively in the United States…

Woodshop News Editors

MicroJig has introduced the Sauter OFL3.0 Pivoting Router Lift, a router-lift system that tilts standard router bits from –5° to +50°. The product is available exclusively in the United States through MicroJig, which serves as the U.S. distributor for Sauter's precision German-engineered lift.

“Unlike a conventional router lift, which only raises and lowers a bit, the OFL3.0 pivots the entire cutting angle — turning straight bits into chamfer bits, multiplying profile bits into new shapes, and letting finger pull bits to be run exactly as intended,” the company explained.

"The system gives router tables shaper-level versatility without the footprint or cost of a tilting arbor shaper.”

The Sauter OFL3.0 Pivoting Router Lift sells for $1,600 and is available at microjig.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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