New Router Table Fence from Woodpeckers
Northeast Ohio tool manufacturer Woodpeckers has introduced a router table fence aimed at hobbyist woodworkers seeking professional features at lower price points. The new Router Table Fence includes dust collection,…
Northeast Ohio tool manufacturer Woodpeckers has introduced a router table fence aimed at hobbyist woodworkers seeking professional features at lower price points.
The new Router Table Fence includes dust collection, adjustable sacrificial fence faces and optional micro-adjustment capabilities, according to the company. While it lacks the automated offset adjustments of Woodpeckers' SF-PRO Universal model, users can achieve similar results using shims. The new fence costs more than $400 less than the SF-PRO.
Additional product details are available at woodpeck.com.
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