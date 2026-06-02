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New Router Table Fence from Woodpeckers

Northeast Ohio tool manufacturer Woodpeckers has introduced a router table fence aimed at hobbyist woodworkers seeking professional features at lower price points. The new Router Table Fence includes dust collection,…

Woodshop News Editors

Northeast Ohio tool manufacturer Woodpeckers has introduced a router table fence aimed at hobbyist woodworkers seeking professional features at lower price points.

The new Router Table Fence includes dust collection, adjustable sacrificial fence faces and optional micro-adjustment capabilities, according to the company. While it lacks the automated offset adjustments of Woodpeckers' SF-PRO Universal model, users can achieve similar results using shims. The new fence costs more than $400 less than the SF-PRO.

Additional product details are available at woodpeck.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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