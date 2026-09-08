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New Recycled Leather Surface Panel from EcoDomo

EcoDomo, maker of luxury leather surfacing for floors, walls, and cabinetry, has introduced a recycled-leather surface panel engineered as a drop-in alternative to a melamine panel, giving fabricators a leather-look,…

Woodshop News Editors

EcoDomo, maker of luxury leather surfacing for floors, walls, and cabinetry, has introduced a recycled-leather surface panel engineered as a drop-in alternative to a melamine panel, giving fabricators a leather-look, leather-feel surface that works with the same equipment, adhesives, and edge banding processes already in use on standard panel lines.

“Universal acceptance was the whole design goal,” said Bernice Lord, CEO of EcoDomo. “Fabricators shouldn't have to retool their shop to specify a better material. Our recycled-leather panel drops into the same production line as melamine, but gives designers a genuinely sustainable, tactile leather surface instead.”

The new panel pairs with EcoDomo's Recycled Leather Veneer color-matched edge band to complete exposed edges in a seamless, fully coordinated leather finish, according to the company.

Learn more at ecodomo.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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