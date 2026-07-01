New Pressure-fed Spray Gun from SATA

SATA’s new jet K is a pressure-fed spray gun that’s purpose-built for modern industrial and wood applications. Designed with large surface areas in mind, it delivers the control, consistency, and efficiency that professionals need across a wide range of coatings, including wood finishing applications.

Featuring the proven labyrinth airflow system from the iconic jet X, the new jet K uses this advanced nozzle technology to produce near turbulence-free airflow for smooth, even atomization. The result is consistent coating application with less overspray, reduced mottling, smoother topcoats, more uniform stain application, and clearer finishes with less milky appearance in clears.

Available in a variety of nozzle sizes and configurations, the jet K is designed to bring out the best in today’s wood coatings. Standard nozzles support low to medium viscosity materials, while new MaxLayer nozzles are engineered for high-build functional coatings. This allows thicker film builds with fewer passes, to help improve efficiency without sacrificing finish quality.

Designed for productivity and comfort, the jet K features a taller spray pattern than the SATAjet 3000 K, which increases surface coverage and speeds up application. Optimized material distribution across the entire spray pattern helps ensure consistent results from edge to edge.

Weighing only 430 grams, the jet K offers a 25% weight reduction from the 3000 K. This lightweight design helps improve comfort during larger jobs, or extended spraying sessions.

To better fit user preferences, every jet K includes both a standard trigger and a second Med-Large trigger set, allowing woodworkers to customize the fit and feel.

The jet K can be used with pressure tanks, double diaphragm pumps, plural component systems, and other low-pressure delivery systems, making it adaptable across a wide range of finishing setups. Users also have the option to add an air micrometer and swivel joint to the air inlet as an accessory.