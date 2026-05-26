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New Pop-Up Power Outlets from Task Lighting & Power

Task Lighting & Power, a division of Hardware Resources, has introduced Pop-Up Power Outlets, designed to easily add electrical access to kitchen islands and workstations. Installation requires only a 3…

Woodshop News Editors

Task Lighting & Power, a division of Hardware Resources, has introduced Pop-Up Power Outlets, designed to easily add electrical access to kitchen islands and workstations.

Installation requires only a 3 1/8-inch diameter cutout, allowing users to drop the device into place, tighten it and plug it into a GFCI outlet, the company said.

The devices comply with 2023 National Electrical Code standards and are ETL listed and IP20 rated for protection against solid objects, according to the company.

The product line includes two models: a four-outlet version and an eight-outlet model that includes two USB-A and two USB-C ports for device charging.

Learn more at tasklighting.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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