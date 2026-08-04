New oscillating edge sander from Oliver

Oliver Machinery is celebrating the launch of its new Oscillating Edge Sander, a high-performance belt sander with adjustable tables and a 90-degree tilting belt surface.

“This model combines the reliability of Oliver’s larger edge sanders with a compact form factor, featuring heavy cast iron tables for unmatched stability and consistency,” the IWF exhibitor explained.

“ The 6318.001 model features a large 9” by 108” sanding belt, offering substantial surface area to tackle a variety of sanding tasks efficiently. What truly distinguishes this sander is its exceptional versatility, allowing users to precisely adjust working tables both vertically and tilt the belt surface from 0° up to 90°. This ensures optimal sanding performance across flat, angled, and curved materials.”

Other key features include adjustable oscillation action, up and down adjustable working tables, a spring-assisted main table, an end table specially designed for contoured sanding, a 4” built-in dust port, and a 3-hp TEFC single-phase motor.

Learn more at IWF booth B4215 and olivermachinery.net.

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