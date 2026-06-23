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New Oscillating Edge Sander from Oliver

Oliver has introduced an oscillating edge sander, model 6318.001, featuring a 9” x 108” belt and adjustable cast iron tables. “This model combines the reliability of Oliver’s larger edge sanders…

Woodshop News Editors

Oliver has introduced an oscillating edge sander, model 6318.001, featuring a 9” x 108” belt and adjustable cast iron tables.

"This model combines the reliability of Oliver’s larger edge sanders with a compact form factor, featuring heavy cast iron tables for unmatched stability and consistency,” the company said.

"What truly distinguishes this sander is its exceptional versatility, allowing users to precisely adjust working tables both vertically and tilt the belt surface from 0° up to 90°. This ensures optimal sanding performance across flat, angled, and curved materials.”

It sells for $4,399.99. Learn more at olivermachinery.net.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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