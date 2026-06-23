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New Lathe from Powermatic

Powermatic has introduced a new 14” x 20” variable speed woodworking lathe, model 2014B, featuring a 1-hp variable-frequency drive motor with three-phase output. “The 2014B lathe reflects exactly where Powermatic…

Woodshop News Editors

Powermatic has introduced a new 14” x 20” variable speed woodworking lathe, model 2014B, featuring a 1-hp variable-frequency drive motor with three-phase output.

“The 2014B lathe reflects exactly where Powermatic is headed with our product innovation strategy,” said Jay Misas, Powermatic’s senior manager of product management.

“We are combining the legendary durability and precision that Powermatic is known for with modern features that help woodturners work more efficiently, comfortably and confidently. Just as important, we’re backing that performance with the service, support, and long-term ownership confidence that define ‘The Powermatic Difference’."

The lathe offers variable speeds from 15 to 3,600 RPM, a 14-inch swing and 20 inches between centers. It sells for $2,849.

Learn more at powermatic.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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