New Lathe from Powermatic

“The 2014B lathe reflects exactly where Powermatic is headed with our product innovation strategy,” said Jay Misas, Powermatic’s senior manager of product management.

“We are combining the legendary durability and precision that Powermatic is known for with modern features that help woodturners work more efficiently, comfortably and confidently. Just as important, we’re backing that performance with the service, support, and long-term ownership confidence that define ‘The Powermatic Difference’."