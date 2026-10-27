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New Forstner Bits from Commander Tool

Commander Tool has launched its new Commander Cutlass Forstner Bits, an Austrian-made line of professional drilling bits forged from a single piece of carbon tool steel. Designed for contractors, cabinet…

Woodshop News Editors

Commander Tool has launched its new Commander Cutlass Forstner Bits, an Austrian-made line of professional drilling bits forged from a single piece of carbon tool steel. Designed for contractors, cabinet installers, remodelers, and woodworkers, the lineup includes 43 individual sizes and a complete selection of imperial and metric sets.

The Commander Cutlass line recently earned a 2026 Pro Tool Innovation Award (PTIA) in the Wood Drill Bits category, recognized for its forged-steel construction and cutting geometry. PTIA judges noted the bits' ability to produce fast, clean, flat-bottom holes while reducing heat buildup and chip packing.

“Settling for the closest size shouldn’t be part of the job,” said Ken Neilson, General Manager of Commander Tool. “Cutlass fills in the hard-to-find 1/16-inch sizes, and every bit is forged from a single piece of carbon steel in Austria for durability and long-lasting performance.”

Available in sizes from 1/4 in. to 3-1/2 in. and 15 mm to 50 mm, the line includes numerous 1/16-inch increments and the popular 35 mm size used for concealed cabinet hinges. Imperial sets are available in 4-, 7-, 10-, and 16-piece configurations, while metric sets are offered in 5- and 6-piece options.

Learn more at commandertool.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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