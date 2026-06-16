New Carolina series from ShopBot

ShopBot Tools has introduced the Carolina and Carolina ATC, a new series of full-size CNC machines designed for sign shops, creative studios, garage workshops and maker spaces.

The Carolina series replaces the ShopBot Standard line, which the company discontinued after serving makers, educators and small shops for years. The new line offers upgraded speed, spindle options, and components. ShopBot will continue supporting existing Standard owners with documentation and resources on its website.

The Carolina is available with spindle options from 1 to 5 horsepower, including a 1-horsepower, 110-volt configuration that operates on standard household power.