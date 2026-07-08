New Automatic Edge Bander from Cantek America

Cantek America is set to reveal its latest advancement in edge banding technology at IWF 2026 with the MX380PRO, a professional-grade automatic model designed to streamline production and enhance quality.

“Designed with advanced technology and an intuitive, user-friendly control panel, the MX380PRO allows operators to quickly and easily switch between edge thicknesses using its pneumatic quick-setting functionality, reducing downtime and increasing productivity,” the IWF exhibitor explained.

“The machine is also equipped with a quick-change glue pot system, making glue color changeovers fast and simple when using a second glue pot. Its comprehensive working units include pre-milling, end trimming, rapid-setting top and bottom trimming, corner rounding, multi-radius profile scraping, flat and glue scraping, release agent spray, and cleaning agent spray.

“Together, these features produce a clean, seamless, and aesthetically pleasing finished panel time and time again.”

Visit Cantek America at IWF booth B5769 and www.cantekamerica.com.

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