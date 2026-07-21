SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

New Accent Colors from Northpoint Cabinetry

NorthPoint Cabinetry from Hardware Resources has introduced new accent colors, Sage Green and Nautical Blue, to its Catalina door style. The new finishes are exclusively available on a select range…

Woodshop News Editors

NorthPoint Cabinetry from Hardware Resources has introduced new accent colors, Sage Green and Nautical Blue, to its Catalina door style. The new finishes are exclusively available on a select range of base cabinets and accessories.

“The Sage Green finish is a soft, verdant shade that can be paired with Polar White or Shell White cabinetry to create a light, bright space,” the company explained. “Designers can create a custom-look, nature-inspired contrast by pairing a Sage Green island with earthy Slate or natural wood Sandstone cabinetry.

“The Nautical Blue finish adds depth to projects where light colors dominate. Pairing the deep, moody contrast of Nautical Blue with light-color cabinetry, whether Polar White, Shell White, or Sandstone, grounds the space with a comfortable elegance that feels right at home.”

Learn more at northpointcabinetry.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
Construction Input Costs Remain Sharply Higher than a Year Ago
NewsConstruction Input Costs Remain Sharply Higher than a Year AgoWoodshop News Editors
Flex Machine Tools Acquires TARUS
NewsFlex Machine Tools Acquires TARUSWoodshop News Editors
Top Knobs Unveils the Bayridge, Califon and Lavington Suites
NewsTop Knobs Unveils the Bayridge, Califon and Lavington SuitesWoodshop News Editors
Woodpeckers Updates its In-Dexable ThinRip Guide
NewsWoodpeckers Updates its In-Dexable ThinRip GuideWoodshop News Editors
New Three-Speed Driver/Drill from Makita
NewsNew Three-Speed Driver/Drill from MakitaWoodshop News Editors
AWI Adds Wood Veneer Training and Credential Course
NewsAWI Adds Wood Veneer Training and Credential CourseWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest