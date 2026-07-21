New Accent Colors from Northpoint Cabinetry

NorthPoint Cabinetry from Hardware Resources has introduced new accent colors, Sage Green and Nautical Blue, to its Catalina door style. The new finishes are exclusively available on a select range of base cabinets and accessories.

“The Sage Green finish is a soft, verdant shade that can be paired with Polar White or Shell White cabinetry to create a light, bright space,” the company explained. “Designers can create a custom-look, nature-inspired contrast by pairing a Sage Green island with earthy Slate or natural wood Sandstone cabinetry.

“The Nautical Blue finish adds depth to projects where light colors dominate. Pairing the deep, moody contrast of Nautical Blue with light-color cabinetry, whether Polar White, Shell White, or Sandstone, grounds the space with a comfortable elegance that feels right at home.”