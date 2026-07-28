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New 1,520-Hour Diploma Program Will Launch at SBWI

The Sam Beauford Woodworking Institute (SBWI) announced that its new Architectural Carpentry & Preservation program has received approval from the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), a recognized…

Woodshop News Editors

The Sam Beauford Woodworking Institute (SBWI) announced that its new Architectural Carpentry & Preservation program has received approval from the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), a recognized accrediting agency of the U.S. Department of Education. The approval clears the way for SBWI to welcome the program's first class in fall 2027.

The one-year program will provide intensive, hands-on training for students interested in preserving, restoring and recreating the architectural elements that give historic buildings their character. The first academic year is scheduled to begin August 30, 2027, with graduation on June 3, 2028. Successful students will earn a Professional Diploma in Architectural Carpentry & Preservation.

"This approval represents an important step forward for SBWI and for the preservation trades," said Luke Barnett, president and co-founder of Sam Beauford Woodworking Institute. "It's an opportunity for employers to get skilled people, and an opportunity for students to make a living doing something that they love."

Learn more at sbwi.edu/architectural-carpentry-preservation.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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