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New 15″ and 20″ Helical Head Planers from Powermatic

Powermatic has introduced two new helical head 15″ (15BHH) and 20″ (209BHH) planers, engineered to deliver precision, control, and efficiency in every pass. “With the launch of these improved planers,…

Woodshop News Editors

Powermatic has introduced two new helical head 15" (15BHH) and 20" (209BHH) planers, engineered to deliver precision, control, and efficiency in every pass.

“With the launch of these improved planers, we focused on delivering the kind of accuracy, repeatability, and workflow efficiency today’s woodworkers expect, while also improving usability and long-term reliability,” said Powermtic’s Cam Craig. “This is a machine built to keep shops productive, delivering consistent results pass after pass with the durability and support users expect from Powermatic.”

The planers feature a digital readout for exact thickness control, the helical cutterhead for a finer finish and reduced noise, cast iron tables, an upgraded caster locking and braking system, and dual lifting handles.

Learn more at powermatic.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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