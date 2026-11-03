Nederman Adds Free Combustible-Dust Testing Service

Nederman has launched Combustible Test Analysis (CTA), a free laboratory service that helps industrial facilities determine whether dust generated, used or collected in their operations may be combustible.

Testing is conducted at the Nederman Innovation Center and includes density, particle-size and combustible-dust analysis in accordance with EN ISO/IEC 80079-20-2:2016.

The service is designed to support dust hazard analyses (DHAs), dust collection evaluations and risk assessments across industries including metalworking, woodworking, food processing, and pharmaceuticals.

Customers receive a free sampling kit, submit a dust sample for testing and receive a report with results and recommended next steps.