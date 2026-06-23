Mystery solved
A closer inspection revealed bits of metal slightly embedded in the surface: the culprit that destroyed my planer knives
A month or so ago I did something awful to my planer knives, but unfortunately didn’t realize it until much later. I showed you the result at the time: a series of ridges on a freshly planed workpiece.
Obviously, I ran something through the planer that chipped the knife edges repeatedly, and didn’t notice until that later planing session. Although only a short time had passed, I was clueless as to what it could have been.
Well, I found out. A couple days ago I needed a small piece of oak and reached into the offcut bucket next to my table saw. In looking it over, I happened to hold the scrap at just right the right angle and saw tiny reflections as the light caught it.
A closer inspection revealed bits of metal slightly embedded in the surface. (They’re not easy to see in the photo above, so I’ve circled a few in red.) Brushing a hand over the surface dislodged a few, but the rest were pretty well set into the wood. I knew immediately what I was looking at: the culprit that destroyed my planer knives.
That offcut came from trimming a piece of oak to size before planing, then ended up in the bucket. Didn’t notice the metal bits then. (Perhaps I trimmed it with that face down?) After the quick planing task, I must have proceeded with what I was doing, removing the first hints of ridges while sanding.
So, where did those metal bits come from? They seemed like something you’d get if you were grinding metal, but I hadn’t done that. How’d they get into the wood? That’s easy, just walking on a board with metal bits on it is enough to set them into place. Then, stacking the lumber would have set them even more solidly into the surface.
Clearly, I bought the oak in that condition, most likely at a Big Box. I’m sure I made a cursory inspection of the board’s condition, but those bits were tiny and I never saw them. Of course, I never looked specifically for them, either. That’s the lesson here, of course, that not every hidden defect is made of wood.
A.J. Hamler is the former editor of Woodshop News and Woodcraft Magazine. He's currently a freelance woodworking writer/editor, which is another way of stating self-employed. When he's not writing or in the shop, he enjoys science fiction, gourmet cooking and Civil War reenacting, but not at the same time.