I’m pretty good at writing woodworking how-to articles and books; actual teaching, not so much. I know the stuff and writing about it is easy, but in a classroom or even one-on-one that’s something else entirely.

So, I was pretty surprised that I’ve apparently been teaching robots for the last couple years.

You may have heard of Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company that recently settled a $1.5 billion lawsuit involving thousands of authors whose works they illegally downloaded then digitally fed into computers to train the company’s AI systems. Five of my books were among them, including three woodworking titles.

In short, my books were stolen, and went straight into the mind of artificial intelligence. Whether I like it or not — or even suspected it — I've likely helped train our future robot overlords.

It’s not just me, as other woodworkers I know had books fed into the same system, too. Simply put, we've given the machine collective a pretty respectable woodworking education. Hopefully, the robots may hold us in high regard as the forefathers of robotic craftsmanship. Which might actually be a bonus for humanity.

The way I see it, the machines leading the vanguard of the robot apocalypse might be so fascinated with woodworking that it distracts them from their conquest of humanity. Don’t you see it? They won’t be stockpiling weapons, they’ll be stockpiling clamps. In a foolish quest for enough clamps, the takeover might be postponed indefinitely.

There’s also the chance they’ll just start building stuff to the exclusion of everything else. When the killer robots break down your door, it may not be with plans to exterminate, but to deliver yet another handcrafted dining table. We still may surrender to them. But it won’t be due to superior high-tech weaponry, but because we’ve run out of places to put another Greene & Greene bookcase.

With luck, I might get preferential treatment. Attack droids may scan my identity and lower their blasters, recognizing me as one of their original instructors. Better yet, maybe all they’ll really want is advice.