MultiCam to Showcase Updated 5000 Series

MultiCam will highlight its 5000 CNC router series, updated with new software and an enhanced user interface, and drill bank configuration at IWF 2026.

The MultiCam Drill Bank is designed to reduce drilling cycle times by combining routing and drilling into a single production workflow for woodworking applications. Engineered for cabinetry and joining shops, millwork, furniture manufacturing and nested-based manufacturing environments, the system helps to reduce secondary handling while increasing productivity and throughput.

“This consolidation of routing and drilling, combined with updated software, enables manufacturers to streamline production workflows and improve operational efficiency with automated tool changing – all while enhancing drilling accuracy with a precision-aligned drilling system for repeatable hole spacing,” the company said.

Live demonstrations of the 5000 series and drill bank will take place throughout the event.

“We’re delighted to return to the International Woodworking Fair this year, reaffirming our commitment and building on our existing heritage in this market. To that end, our live demonstrations in the booth have been designed to showcasenew possibilities and solve common challenges faced by operators on the shop floor,” said Glenne Wimpee, MultiCam’sNorth America Sales Manager, MultiCam.

“As a company and through our experts, MultiCam is committed to helping customers shape the future of their businesses by streamlining operations and opening up new opportunities across different woodworking applications. That’s why we design solutions that grow alongside our customers — from small production facilities through to highoutput factories. Our goal is to help overcome unique production challenges, enable expansion and give manufacturers the confidence to scale.”

The MultiCam 5000 Series offers a productionready CNC routing solution. During IWF 2026, the router will be loaded with industry partner KCD Software, demonstrating enhanced productivity, exceptional output, enhanced precision and simplified workflows.

“Its steelbuilt frame provides the strength required for demanding materials, while its rapid traverse speeds and precise repeatability support consistent performance in both small workshops and largescale facilities. Capable of producing advanced applications — including detailed woodwork — the 5000 Series with built-in dust extraction enables businesses to broaden their offering and achieve consistent results,” the company said.

Visit MultiCam at IWF booth A11135 and multicam.com.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything the Woodworking Industry Under One Roof

North America’s largest woodworking trade show brings together machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

Education That Drives Results

Gain practical insights through expert-led seminars and conference sessions focused on improving productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.

Live Technology in Action

Watch the latest machinery, automation, tools, and finishing equipment demonstrated live by industry experts throughout the exhibit halls.

Discover New Products and Solutions

Compare thousands of innovative products, materials, technologies, and services from established global manufacturers and emerging companies.

Build New Business Opportunities

Meet with exhibitors, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals from across North America and around the world to develop new partnerships and expand your business.

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