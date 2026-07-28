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Mirka Expands Deros II Lineup

Mirka has introduced the Deros II 5650X, a new 2-in-1 random orbital sander that allows users to work with both 5-inch and 6-inch abrasives using a single tool. “Designed to…

Woodshop News Editors

Mirka has introduced the Deros II 5650X, a new 2-in-1 random orbital sander that allows users to work with both 5-inch and 6-inch abrasives using a single tool.

“Designed to deliver greater flexibility without compromising performance, the Deros II 5650X comes equipped with both a standard 6-inch 130 g backing pad and a 5-inch weighted 130 g backing pad, enabling users to quickly adapt the tool to different sanding applications,” the company said. "The weighted 5-inch pad maintains the sander's balance and performance, ensuring smooth, consistent operation when switching between pad sizes.

“Built on the proven performance of Mirka's DEROS II platform, the new 5650X features the lightweight, ergonomic design, low vibration, and powerful brushless motor that professionals rely on for demanding finishing applications. Combined with Mirka's dust-free sanding system, the tool helps improve working conditions while delivering a high-quality finish across a wide variety of materials.”

Learn more at mirka.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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