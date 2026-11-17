Mary Bindas to Lead New Preservation Program at SBWI
The Sam Beauford Woodworking Institute (SBWI) in Adrian, Michigan, has appointed Mary Bindas as Founding Department Head and Lead Instructor for its new Architectural Carpentry & Preservation program. Bindas holds…
The Sam Beauford Woodworking Institute (SBWI) in Adrian, Michigan, has appointed Mary Bindas as Founding Department Head and Lead Instructor for its new Architectural Carpentry & Preservation program.
Bindas holds a Master of Science in Historic Preservation from Eastern Michigan University and brings more than eight years of experience in preservation trades, education, and project management. She founded Re-Lite Restoration and previously worked with Building Arts and Conservation on projects including the Detroit Athletic Club, Heritage Tower, and the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse.
She also served as a Historic Building Specialist with the National Park Service, developing educational programs and mentoring emerging preservation professionals.
“Mary brings practical preservation experience and a passion for teaching,” said SBWI President Luke Barnett. “We are excited to have her help build this program.”