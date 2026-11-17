The Sam Beauford Woodworking Institute (SBWI) in Adrian, Michigan, has appointed Mary Bindas as Founding Department Head and Lead Instructor for its new Architectural Carpentry & Preservation program.

Bindas holds a Master of Science in Historic Preservation from Eastern Michigan University and brings more than eight years of experience in preservation trades, education, and project management. She founded Re-Lite Restoration and previously worked with Building Arts and Conservation on projects including the Detroit Athletic Club, Heritage Tower, and the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse.

She also served as a Historic Building Specialist with the National Park Service, developing educational programs and mentoring emerging preservation professionals.