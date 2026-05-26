Makita Introduces 8-Port and 12-Port Battery Charging Cases

Makita U.S.A. released two overnight battery charging solutions for the 40V max XGT and 18V LXT 8-Port Charging Case (BCC01) and the 40V max XGT 12-Port Charging Case (BCC02).

"The biggest challenge in converting to a completely cordless jobsite or operation is ensuring timely, consistent power management and the expense involved," said Robert Monroe, product manager, drilling, fastening and expansion, Makita U.S.A. "As we continue to support our users, we're excited to introduce these unique chargers to make charging easy, reliable and convenient without the huge expense of upgraded infrastructure."

The 8-Port Charging Case charges up to eight XGT batteries, cycling four at a time. It also charges 18V LXT batteries with the 18V LXT Adapter for XGT Chargers (ADP10, sold separately). The case doubles as a carrying case for battery transport. Up to four units can connect to a single dedicated 15-amp circuit, allowing users to charge up to 32 batteries.

The 12-Port Charging Case charges up to 12 XGT batteries, cycling four at a time. Up to four units can connect to a single dedicated 15-amp circuit, enabling overnight charging of up to 48 batteries. The sequential charging prevents circuit overloading.