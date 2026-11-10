Makita Expands MAKTRAK Modular Storage System

Makita U.S.A. has expanded its MAKTRAK Modular Storage System with six new storage solutions, including three tool boxes and three low-profile organizers designed to improve jobsite organization and transport.

New additions include the Rolling Tool Box, featuring a telescopic handle and 9-inch all-terrain wheels; the Rolling Single Drawer Tool Box, which provides drawer access without unstacking; and the Compact Tool Box, equipped with six configurable organizing compartments.

Makita also introduced three low-profile storage options designed for accessories, fasteners and smaller tools: the Low-Profile Sub-Compact Box, Low-Profile Sub-Compact Organizer, and Low-Profile Sub-Compact Box with Customizable Foam.

According to Andrew Camp, vice president of product management for accessories at Makita U.S.A., the expansion gives users additional flexibility to organize and transport tools while maintaining compatibility with existing MAKTRAK configurations.

The MAKTRAK system is designed to provide access to tools and accessories without unstacking. Features include dual-hinged lids for access from either side, an open-channel self-cleaning connection system for quick stacking and detachment, and large glove-friendly latches for jobsite durability.