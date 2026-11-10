SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Makita Expands MAKTRAK Modular Storage System

Makita U.S.A. has expanded its MAKTRAK Modular Storage System with six new storage solutions, including three tool boxes and three low-profile organizers designed to improve jobsite organization and transport. New…

Woodshop News Editors

Makita U.S.A. has expanded its MAKTRAK Modular Storage System with six new storage solutions, including three tool boxes and three low-profile organizers designed to improve jobsite organization and transport.

New additions include the Rolling Tool Box, featuring a telescopic handle and 9-inch all-terrain wheels; the Rolling Single Drawer Tool Box, which provides drawer access without unstacking; and the Compact Tool Box, equipped with six configurable organizing compartments.

Makita also introduced three low-profile storage options designed for accessories, fasteners and smaller tools: the Low-Profile Sub-Compact Box, Low-Profile Sub-Compact Organizer, and Low-Profile Sub-Compact Box with Customizable Foam.

According to Andrew Camp, vice president of product management for accessories at Makita U.S.A., the expansion gives users additional flexibility to organize and transport tools while maintaining compatibility with existing MAKTRAK configurations.

The MAKTRAK system is designed to provide access to tools and accessories without unstacking. Features include dual-hinged lids for access from either side, an open-channel self-cleaning connection system for quick stacking and detachment, and large glove-friendly latches for jobsite durability.

An interactive online configurator at makitatools.com/MAKTRAK allows users to build, view and share customized MAKTRAK system layouts.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
AkzoNobel Expands Chemcraft Line with AquaSilk Waterborne Coatings
NewsAkzoNobel Expands Chemcraft Line with AquaSilk Waterborne CoatingsWoodshop News Editors
IWF Atlanta Reports Record 2026 Show Results
NewsIWF Atlanta Reports Record 2026 Show ResultsWoodshop News Editors
Ash holds steady despite emerald ash borer concerns
Wood MarketsAsh holds steady despite emerald ash borer concernsJennifer Hicks
Seatply to Acquire Autumn House
NewsSeatply to Acquire Autumn HouseWoodshop News Editors
Nederman Adds Free Combustible-Dust Testing Service
NewsNederman Adds Free Combustible-Dust Testing ServiceWoodshop News Editors
Hardware Resources Introduces HR Max Vertical Lift System
NewsHardware Resources Introduces HR Max Vertical Lift SystemWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest