MAGNA-TEK™ Pre-Cat Tint Base & Topcoat

MAGNA-TEK Clear Pre-Cat Tint Base & Topcoat is a high-solid, hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) free, fast drying, self-sealing pre-catalyzed lacquer. This high performance, pre-catalyzed tint base is ready-to-use with a built-in catalyst for better durability and faster drying times than traditional lacquers, but without the need for on-site mixing.

User-friendly, it also provides a post-cat’s high durability and performance. MAGNA-TEK white has excellent sanding properties, and it’s formulated to provide an improvement over conventional lacquer white topcoats where excellent adhesion, stain blocking, and superior moisture resistance are required. Its high-solids formulation helps to maximize the filling of open-pore wood species more efficiently.

MAGNA-TEK Clear improves productivity by increasing curing speed and reducing cycle time. It’s ideal for use on kitchen and bathroom cabinets, furniture, paneling and commercial fixtures. These next generation coatings are part of a board offering of outstanding pre-catalyzed lacquers from M.L. Campbell®. Engineered to achieve high-quality performance, productivity and appearance, its alkyd-amino hybrid formulation ensures that natural beauty, clarity and durability are evident on every sprayed piece.

This self-sealing pre-catalyzed lacquer coating is formulated to transform the way that conventional lacquer coatings operate. With performance characteristics similar to that of a conversion varnish, MAGNA-TEK provides excellent adhesion, outstanding durability, and superior moisture resistance. In addition, MAGNA-TEK is formulated to provide a high film thickness per coat, which results in outstanding film build. This allows maximum coverage of open-pore wood species while consuming less material. Its high-quality formulation delivers a 60-day shelf life, and improved color stability that results in an elegant final finish. It is PFAS/Phthalate-Free which avoids ‘forever chemicals’ and shows outstanding longevity in testing against KCMA/AWI requirements.

For fantastic slip and feel while reducing the need for unnecessary sanding, MAGNA-TEK Pre-Cat Tint Base & Topcoat offers the perfect finishing touch.