Loud by design
What’s the one cordless tool you’ve wanted for years? Did you say Cordless Drill Train Horn Conversion? Well, of course you did.
What’s the one cordless tool you’ve wanted for years? Did you say Cordless Drill Train Horn Conversion? Well, of course you did.
I can make quite a racket on my own in the shop (and am mightily proud of it), but these guys bring the need for hearing protection to a whole ’nother level. I’d never seen one of these conversions before — or even speculated on their possibility — but they appear to be everywhere online.
Available from a number of online merchants, the offerings are fairly similar. The makers start with a real drill in your favorite flavor (Milwaukee, Ryobi, DeWalt, etc.), strip out most of the innards, but retain switches and battery connections. Then, they drop in a small air compressor, install connection tubing, and attach an array of air horns to the top. The end user supplies the appropriate battery.
They’re not cheap, though. Ready-to-deafen drill/horn conversions can run from $150 to $300, depending on the number of horns and loudness. If you have an old drill, you’re willing to sacrifice to the cause, kit versions including everything, but the drill run about $120-$160.
And did I mention that these are loud? My DeWalt DW735 planer is loud, but at a mere 102 decibels it’s a real slacker. Pull the trigger on one of these babies, and you’re hitting between 140-150 dB. For perspective, that’s like standing about a hundred feet from a jet engine. At takeoff.
My initial reaction to these was simple amusement, but they’re not entirely frivolous. Any jobsite requiring outdoor signaling – around a loading dock, out on the water, during lumber harvesting — might find one of these money well spent.
While I don’t really have that kind of need for one, the 15-year-old inside of me thinks these are pretty cool. I’ve tossed out a few old drills over the years. Now I kinda wish I’d hung on to at least one of them.
A.J. Hamler is the former editor of Woodshop News and Woodcraft Magazine. He's currently a freelance woodworking writer/editor, which is another way of stating self-employed. When he's not writing or in the shop, he enjoys science fiction, gourmet cooking and Civil War reenacting, but not at the same time.