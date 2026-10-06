Lint happens

There are plenty of ways to tell there’s a woodworker in the house: Lots of nice custom furniture, tape measures and short pencils absent-mindedly left everywhere, the occasional tossed-out Band-Aid with something on it that looks suspiciously like dried blood. And speaking of drying, apparently checking the dryer lint trap is another sure sign that a woodworker lives there. Or, alternatively, has broken into the house.

Sawdust migrates wherever we go, including out of the woodshop. Sawdust in pockets, especially down into the corners where it accumulates in large enough quantities to make a nice nesting place for mice. Shirt cuffs dump wood debris out onto the bedroom floor when we get undressed. Chips appear in places they have no earthly business being. There are dusty footprints for the first three or four steps into the house from the shop.

I’ve even found chips in the car, probably from stopping mid-work to make a lumber run to the local Big Box store. My cats have – more than once – pranced through the living room proudly carrying a curled hand-plane shaving that they immediately turn into a toy or hide in someone’s shoe.

The bottom line is that our woodworking follows us everywhere. I unknowingly smuggle it out of the woodshop. I track it out of the woodshop. The cats carry it out of the woodshop. In the end, whatever survives all three routes eventually gets caught when it’s time for the weekly laundry.