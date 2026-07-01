Laguna Tools Appoints Justin Cormier as Vice President of Operations

Laguna Tools, a leading manufacturer and distributor of premium woodworking and metalworking equipment, has announced the appointment of Justin Cormier as Vice President of Operations. Based at the company’s headquarters in Grand Prairie, Texas, Cormier will report to Matthew Thackray, President and incoming Chief Executive Officer.

Justin Cormier

In this role, Cormier will be responsible for overseeing Laguna’s core operational functions, including manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and inventory management. He will play a critical role in enhancing operational efficiency, improving fulfillment performance, and aligning the company’s infrastructure to support continued growth, according to the IWF exhibitor.

Cormier comes to Laguna from Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems/Multicam, where he led the operations function for the Americas region.

“Justin’s appointment is an important step in strengthening our operational foundation as we continue to scale the business,” said Matthew Thackray, President and incoming CEO of Laguna Tools. “He brings the right combination of hands-on leadership, operational rigor, and private equity experience. His ability to drive execution and build high-performing teams will be instrumental as we enhance our capabilities and position Laguna for long-term value creation.”

“I am excited to join Laguna Tools at such a pivotal time in its growth journey,” said Cormier. “The company has built a strong brand and market position, and I look forward to working closely with Matt and the broader team to optimize operations, improve customer experience, and support the next phase of growth.”

Visit Laguna Tools at IWF booth B7529 and lagunatools.com.

About Laguna Tools

Laguna Tools is a leading provider of industrial and woodworking machinery, serving professional craftsmen, manufacturers, and hobbyists across North America. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer support, Laguna offers a comprehensive portfolio of CNC machinery, saws, and metalworking solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Laguna Tools is a portfolio company of Hudson Ferry Capital.

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