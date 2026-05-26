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Kreg Presents the Cordless Kreg Edge Loose Tenon Joiner

Kreg Tool has introduced the Kreg Edge, a cordless loose tenon joiner, to its 20-volt Ionic Drive power tool system. Powered by a brushless motor and an oscillating, high-speed carbide…

Woodshop News Editors

Kreg Tool has introduced the Kreg Edge, a cordless loose tenon joiner, to its 20-volt Ionic Drive power tool system.

Powered by a brushless motor and an oscillating, high-speed carbide cutter, the Kreg Edge offers multiple alignment and configuration features that support quick, accurate mortise placement across common woodworking scenarios, according to the company.

They include an auto-centering narrow stock guide, adjustable edge stops, One-Touch mortise width adjustment, and micro-adjustment for the fence height.

The Kreg Edge works with existing metric loose tenons from various manufacturers. The tool is built around imperial dimensions and standard U.S. material thicknesses.

Learn more at kregtool.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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