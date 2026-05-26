Kreg Presents the Cordless Kreg Edge Loose Tenon Joiner

Kreg Tool has introduced the Kreg Edge, a cordless loose tenon joiner, to its 20-volt Ionic Drive power tool system.

Powered by a brushless motor and an oscillating, high-speed carbide cutter, the Kreg Edge offers multiple alignment and configuration features that support quick, accurate mortise placement across common woodworking scenarios, according to the company.

They include an auto-centering narrow stock guide, adjustable edge stops, One-Touch mortise width adjustment, and micro-adjustment for the fence height.

The Kreg Edge works with existing metric loose tenons from various manufacturers. The tool is built around imperial dimensions and standard U.S. material thicknesses.