KCD Software Version 25 Overview

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KCD Software’s Version 25 introduces a variety of enhancements designed to improve both the design experience and manufacturing workflow for cabinet and closet professionals.

In this overview, you will see new design-focused features including HD Doors, expanded door profile editing capabilities, improved color selection tools, and a refreshed user interface that makes navigating the software easier and more efficient. These updates help create more realistic presentations while giving users greater control over the details that matter.

Version 25 also extends beyond design with improvements for traditional manufacturers. Workshop Plus! users now have access to OptiSaw, KCD Software's integrated saw optimization solution. OptiSaw generates efficient cutting layouts directly from your designs, helping reduce material waste, improve yield, and simplify the cutting process for your shop.