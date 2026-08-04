JLT to Present Large Capacity Double Miter Door Clamp

The James L. Taylor Mfg. Co. will feature a Large Capacity Double Miter Door Clamp, capable of squaring and clamping multiple doors, at IWF 2026.

The model 717C-CHBB can “clamp one large door up to 38″ x 96″ or square multiple 38″ x 45″ doors side by side at the same time,” the company explained. "Four vertical and two horizontal pneumatic clamp arms — each with a 20-square-inch diaphragm cylinder and individual speed control — deliver superior glue joints with pressure accuracy in every corner.

“The JLT Pneumatic Dial Control System dials in precise corner pressure, while the new Equalizer Trident Cross Pressure Pin System eliminates moving the horizontal clamps for tighter, more consistent joints. Quick-adjust dials switch you from miter to stile & rail in seconds.

“Built on a 100 percent steel frame for long-lasting durability and low-cost maintenance, it runs on a single-lever valve and one operator, and ships pre-assembled for fast installation.”

Learn more at IWF booth B6511 and jamesltaylor.com.

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