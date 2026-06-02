Jeffrey Alexander Introduces the Ogden Collection
Jeffrey Alexander by Hardware Resources has introduced the Ogden collection, a line of cabinet and furniture hardware that combines round details with square bases. The collection targets transitional and traditional…
Jeffrey Alexander by Hardware Resources has introduced the Ogden collection, a line of cabinet and furniture hardware that combines round details with square bases. The collection targets transitional and traditional design markets.
The Ogden collection includes one round knob, six pull lengths and two appliance handle options, available in five finishes. Each piece is individually wrapped with attachment hardware included.
For more product information, visit hardwareresources.com/decorative-hardware.
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