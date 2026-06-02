IWF Education Conference adds mass timber, innovation tours

The IWF Education Conference returns Aug. 25-28 in Atlanta with an expanded program for wood products industry professionals.

The conference features new sessions on mass timber construction and prefabrication, wood industry innovation tours, and presentations covering leadership development, emerging technologies, workforce strategies and operational improvements.

Programming targets contemporary challenges in woodworking business operations and management, with sessions led by industry experts and practitioners.

Explore the full conference lineup and register today at IWF Education Conference

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything Your Business Needs

North America’s largest showcase of machinery, materials, supplies, and services for woodworking and related industries.

Learn and Level Up

Expert-led education sessions designed to help you solve challenges and improve your business and manufacturing operations.

Live Demonstrations

See cutting-edge machinery, tools, and products in action with live demonstrations across the show floor.

Find Solutions

Explore thousands of innovative products, services, and technologies from leading global manufacturers and emerging brands.

Grow Your Business

Connect with hundreds of exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees from around the world, with strong North American representation.

Networking Made Easy