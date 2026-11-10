IWF Atlanta Reports Record 2026 Show Results

The International Woodworking Fair (IWF) Atlanta reported record-setting results for its 2026 trade show and conference, held Aug. 25-28 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

According to an official performance audit, IWF 2026 generated 24,826 registrations, including 17,058 buyers and 6,501 exhibitor personnel, making it the largest woodworking technology and design trade show held in North America in 2026 and the largest IWF event since 2024.

Buyer participation remained strong, with attendees representing all 50 states and 84 countries. Nearly half (46%) of registered buyers attended IWF for the first time, while returning attendees included long-time participants whose registration histories date back to 2018 and earlier.