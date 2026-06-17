IWF Announces 2026 Challengers Award Finalists

From a field of 84 entries submitted by 65 IWF 2026 exhibiting companies, judges have named 20 IWF Challengers Award finalists. The 20 finalists will perform live demonstrations for judges' review on Monday, August 25—one day prior to IWF 2026 opening day. Judges will make final decisions to select winners based on demonstration outcomes. Seven winners will be announced at 11:00AM on Tuesday, August 26 at the Level 2, Building B overlook near the Challengers Award Gallery.

Fifteen leading wood products industry trade and professional associations representing thousands of members have been named IWF 2024 Industry Partners Alliance members. The 15 organizations span the wood industry manufacturing, design, technology and practitioner spectrum. All organizations and their memberships will receive exclusive preferred benefits helping facilitate participation in the August 6–9 IWF trade show and education conference. The 2024 IPA program extends the exclusive features and benefits delivered in the IWF 2022 program, which posted significant gains in participation and utilization.

The IWF 2026 Challengers Distinguished Achievement Award Finalists are listed below in alphabetical order and include entry name/booth number(s):

Bacci America Inc. | ICON | B7373

Con-Vey | Con-Vey's patent-pending Edge-Damming System for Plywood Panel Repair Lines | B8320

Edge Automation Inc. | Edge Automation CabSort Vault | A10741

Felder Group USA | creator 1250 | B5000 & B5010

Felder Group USA | F1000 performance | B5000 & B5010

Italiana Ferramenta S.r.l. | Symetra | C1758

Kouros Tools | Sand-R-Light PRO | A10129

Kouros Tools | Euro-Line | A10129

Kundig USA Inc. | KÜNDIG Regent | A10102

Mereen-Johnson LLC | Robotic Dovetail System – RDT1020 | B5511 & A9728

Northtech Machine | iGlueSRCD | B7335 & A9930

OmniRobotic Inc. | PSA-80 Pro robotic sander | A10309

Pillar Machine / Larick Machinery | OTF (On-The-Fly) Bore and Dowel | B7729

Sano Handtrucks LLC | The SANO LiftKa | A9941

SCM North America | Accord 500 Edge | B6953, B6973, B7153, B7173 & A9614

Stiles Machinery | Venjakob Ven Air Vortex | A9840, B4835 & B4853

Stiles Machinery | ORRA Velocity Sorting Solution| A9840, B4835 & B4853

Vancouver Automation | PSP | A9923

Weinig USA | Weinig Scan Rip 310 | A9914, B5735 & B6035

Weinig USA | Holz-Her Glu Jet Redesign | A9914, B5735 & B6035

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