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IWF 2026 Draws 84 Entries for Challengers Award Competition

The International Woodworking Fair has announced 84 submissions from 65 exhibiting companies for its 2026 Challengers Distinguished Achievement Award competition. The award recognizes companies that demonstrate achievement in developing products,…

Woodshop News Editors

The International Woodworking Fair has announced 84 submissions from 65 exhibiting companies for its 2026 Challengers Distinguished Achievement Award competition.

The award recognizes companies that demonstrate achievement in developing products, services or manufacturing technologies for the woodworking industry. A panel of nine judges from across the industry will review each entry.

From the full field, 20 finalists will be announced June 16. These finalists will perform live demonstrations for judges on the day before the show opens. Seven winners will be announced on opening day, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026.

The finalists will be displayed in the Challengers Award Gallery throughout the show.

Learn more at iwfatlanta.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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