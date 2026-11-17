The International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD) has named Isabela Cysne, a senior product design major at the Maryland Institute College of Art, as the recipient of the 2026 Tom Conley Student Scholarship. Cysne also earned the ISFD John Conrad Student Pinnacle Award for her design, The Tele-Conso.

“Furniture design depends on fresh perspectives and new ideas,” said David Blair, executive director of ISFD. “As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Pinnacle Awards, we’re proud to recognize emerging designers whose work will help shape the future of the industry.”

“Design has taught me to look to the past for inspiration while imagining new possibilities for the future,” Cysne said. “I hope to continue bridging cultural heritage, innovation, and sustainability to create meaningful, lasting work.”