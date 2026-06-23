ISFD Picks Judging Panel for 30th Pinnacle Awards
The International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD) has announced the judges for the 30th annual Pinnacle Awards, open to furniture and textile designers, manufacturers, designer-makers, and students who have created…
The International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD) has announced the judges for the 30th annual Pinnacle Awards, open to furniture and textile designers, manufacturers, designer-makers, and students who have created home furnishings, décor, or textile products introduced for retail sale within the past year.
The deadline to enter is July 31, 2026. Submission details can be found at the 2026 Pinnacle Awards.
“Each year, designers continue to raise the bar with entries that are visually compelling, innovative, and highly functional,” said David Blair, executive director of ISFD. “Selecting the finalists and winners is never easy, and we are grateful to this exceptional panel of judges for sharing their time and expertise to help recognize the best new work in home furnishings and textile design.”
This year’s judges are:
Drew Alden, Director of Furniture, Currey & Company
Kurt Berlin, Vice President of Mass Merchandising, Martin Furniture
Larry Boyd, President and Partner, THS Creative
Samantha Cury, Owner and Principal Interior Designer, Cury Design Studio
Jessica Duce, Co-founder, Vacation Rental Designers and Vacation Rental Design Summit
Rachel Fasciani, Editor-in-Chief, Design News Now
Violette Forman, General Manager, Havertys Furniture
Cat French, Principal Designer and Owner, Cat French Design
Richard Frinier, Principal, Partner, Creative Director, Richard Frinier Design Studio
Corey Harris, President, Global Home USA
Steve Hodges, President, Steve Hodges Associates
Nick Johnson, Director, Sustainable Supply Chains, Sustainable Forestry Initiative
Alison Littman, Product Development, Sourcing, Merchandising, Alison Littman
Hanna Manes, Co-Executive Director, Cohab Space (501(c)(3))
Michael Manes, Co-Executive Director, Cohab Space (501(c)(3))
Jaye Anna Mize, Vice President, Advisory + Partnerships, Future Snoops
Susan Pilato, CEO, Mantra Furniture
Kim Grimsley Richy, President, Kim Grimsley Designs
Rico Ruffino, Assistant Professor of the Practice of Industrial and Product Design, NC State
David Santiago, Owner, Casa Santi Interior Design
Giuli Schacht, Founder, Go Natural
Max Shangle, ISFD, Retired
Denise Smith, Owner, CEO, and Principal Designer, The Home Studio Collective
Missy Walters, Founder, Principal Interior Designer, Studio M Architectural Interiors
Mary Paul Yates, Principal, Yates Design