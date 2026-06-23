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ISFD Picks Judging Panel for 30th Pinnacle Awards

The International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD) has announced the judges for the 30th annual Pinnacle Awards, open to furniture and textile designers, manufacturers, designer-makers, and students who have created…

Woodshop News Editors

The International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD) has announced the judges for the 30th annual Pinnacle Awards, open to furniture and textile designers, manufacturers, designer-makers, and students who have created home furnishings, décor, or textile products introduced for retail sale within the past year.

The deadline to enter is July 31, 2026. Submission details can be found at the 2026 Pinnacle Awards.

“Each year, designers continue to raise the bar with entries that are visually compelling, innovative, and highly functional,” said David Blair, executive director of ISFD. “Selecting the finalists and winners is never easy, and we are grateful to this exceptional panel of judges for sharing their time and expertise to help recognize the best new work in home furnishings and textile design.”

This year’s judges are:

Drew Alden, Director of Furniture, Currey & Company

Kurt Berlin, Vice President of Mass Merchandising, Martin Furniture

Larry Boyd, President and Partner, THS Creative

Samantha Cury, Owner and Principal Interior Designer, Cury Design Studio

Jessica Duce, Co-founder, Vacation Rental Designers and Vacation Rental Design Summit

Rachel Fasciani, Editor-in-Chief, Design News Now

Violette Forman, General Manager, Havertys Furniture

Cat French, Principal Designer and Owner, Cat French Design

Richard Frinier, Principal, Partner, Creative Director, Richard Frinier Design Studio

Corey Harris, President, Global Home USA

Steve Hodges, President, Steve Hodges Associates

Nick Johnson, Director, Sustainable Supply Chains, Sustainable Forestry Initiative

Alison Littman, Product Development, Sourcing, Merchandising, Alison Littman

Hanna Manes, Co-Executive Director, Cohab Space (501(c)(3))

Michael Manes, Co-Executive Director, Cohab Space (501(c)(3))

Jaye Anna Mize, Vice President, Advisory + Partnerships, Future Snoops

Susan Pilato, CEO, Mantra Furniture

Kim Grimsley Richy, President, Kim Grimsley Designs

Rico Ruffino, Assistant Professor of the Practice of Industrial and Product Design, NC State

David Santiago, Owner, Casa Santi Interior Design

Giuli Schacht, Founder, Go Natural

Max Shangle, ISFD, Retired

Denise Smith, Owner, CEO, and Principal Designer, The Home Studio Collective

Missy Walters, Founder, Principal Interior Designer, Studio M Architectural Interiors

Mary Paul Yates, Principal, Yates Design

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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