ISFD Picks Judging Panel for 30th Pinnacle Awards

The International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD) has announced the judges for the 30 th annual Pinnacle Awards, open to furniture and textile designers, manufacturers, designer-makers, and students who have created home furnishings, décor, or textile products introduced for retail sale within the past year.

“Each year, designers continue to raise the bar with entries that are visually compelling, innovative, and highly functional,” said David Blair, executive director of ISFD. “Selecting the finalists and winners is never easy, and we are grateful to this exceptional panel of judges for sharing their time and expertise to help recognize the best new work in home furnishings and textile design.”