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ISFD Extends Deadline for Pinnacle Awards

The International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD) has extended the entry deadline for its 30th anniversary Pinnacle Awards to August 6, 2026. The extension provides professional and student product designers…

Woodshop News Editors

The International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD) has extended the entry deadline for its 30th anniversary Pinnacle Awards to August 6, 2026. The extension provides professional and student product designers in the furnishings and textile industries with one final opportunity to submit their best work for one of the industry’s most respected design competitions.

The 30th annual Pinnacle Awards are open to all furniture and textile designers and manufacturers who were directly involved in designing home furnishings, décor, or textile products available for retail sale within the past year. Students currently enrolled in or who graduated within the past year from an accredited furniture or industrial design program may enter the Student Pinnacle Awards.

“The Pinnacle Awards have always been about more than recognizing exceptional work,” said David Blair, ISFD executive director. “They celebrate the ideas that inspire our industry to think differently. Every entry reflects a designer’s unique perspective, and together these ideas showcase the creativity and innovation that continue to move our industry forward. By extending the deadline, we’re opening the door for even more creative voices to be part of that conversation.”

Learn more at 2026isfdpinnacleawards.artcall.org.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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