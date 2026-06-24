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Innovation Drives the Future of Fast Assembly

Lockdowel’s innovative fastening system eliminates the need for glue, screws, and special tools, enabling up to 60% faster assembly. The system, featuring keyhole slots for sturdy joints, reduces training and labor costs, and allows for flat-pack shipments.

Woodshop News Editors

The future of fast and easy assembly is now. Lockdowel has been at the forefront of innovations for fast, easy, and profitable solutions for cabinetry, closets, furniture, wall panels, and much more.

“Lockdowel‘s innovative patented fastening system requires no glue, no screws, no special tools, and customers have reported up to 60% faster assembly time,
the IWF exhibitor explains.

“The invisible fasteners provide high-quality, sturdy joints through keyhole slots machined on a CNC machine. The system is configured to minimize personnel training and assembly labor costs, provide rapid assembly of components, and enable the option to flat-pack shipments to reduce shipping costs.”

Lockdowel products include fasteners, clips, spring pins, drawer slides, and more. 

Visit Lockdowel at IWF Booth BC707 and lockdowel.com.

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FastenersIWFIWF 2026
Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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