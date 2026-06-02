Industrial boiler maker offers biomass systems and automated control platforms

Hurst Boiler, a manufacturer of biomass combustion systems and integrated boiler controls for industrial applications, will exhibit at the 2026 IWF.

The company produces engineered steam and hot water boilers, renewable fuel-fired gasification and combustion systems, biomass and hybrid boilers, combined heat and power (CHP) systems, programmable logic controller (PLC)-integrated controls, and boiler room accessories. Low nitrogen oxide (NOx) modular boilers and burners are also available.

Hurst offers four control systems for boiler room monitoring and management. The systems are designed to work with new and existing Hurst equipment and are compatible with other manufacturers' boilers.

The FireMaster and Focus platforms provide integration and scalability for monitoring efficiency, safety and sustainability metrics. The Biomaster system manages solid fuel combustion variables through automated controls and provides dashboard-level monitoring of biomass operations. OxyMaster handles feedwater system management with adaptive feedback controls that balance deaerator water levels, steam supply and pump output. Boilermaster provides centralized control of up to four boilers and peripheral equipment with real-time efficiency monitoring and remote access capabilities.

Visit with Hurst Boiler at IWF booth No. C1821 and hurstboiler.com

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