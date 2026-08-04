Increase Performance with Bags from American Fabric Filter

American Fabric Filter Co. manufactures both standard and one-of-a-kind filter bags for single bag collectors, baghouses, and individually designed systems.

“Made exclusively from scrim-supported felt, our highly efficient dust bags can improve the performance of any collector,” the IWF exhibitor explained.

“Felt offers maximum air relief while still capturing dust particles as fine as 1 micron. The scrim adds strength to the felt for greater durability and extends the life of the bag. AFF offers free consultations to determine the filter size and fabric best suited to the application to achieve optimum vacuum and confine even the finest wood dust.”

Learn more at IWF booth B6469 and americanfabricfilter.com.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

The Woodworking Industry, All in One Place

North America’s largest woodworking trade show unites machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

Education Focused on Real Results

Get practical takeaways from expert-led seminars and conference sessions covering productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.

See Technology in Action

Watch live demonstrations of the newest machinery, automation, tools, and finishing equipment, presented by industry experts across the exhibit halls.

Explore New Products and Solutions

Browse and compare thousands of innovative products, materials, technologies, and services from leading global manufacturers and up-and-coming companies.

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Connect with exhibitors, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals from across North America and beyond to build partnerships and grow your business.

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