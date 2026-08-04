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Increase Performance with Bags from American Fabric Filter

American Fabric Filter Co. manufactures highly efficient dust bags made from scrim-supported felt, capturing particles as fine as 1 micron. They offer free consultations to determine the best filter size and fabric for optimal vacuum performance.

Woodshop News Editors

American Fabric Filter Co. manufactures both standard and one-of-a-kind filter bags for single bag collectors, baghouses, and individually designed systems. 

“Made exclusively from scrim-supported felt, our highly efficient dust bags can improve the performance of any collector,” the IWF exhibitor explained.

“Felt offers maximum air relief while still capturing dust particles as fine as 1 micron. The scrim adds strength to the felt for greater durability and extends the life of the bag. AFF offers free consultations to determine the filter size and fabric best suited to the application to achieve optimum vacuum and confine even the finest wood dust.”

Learn more at IWF booth B6469 and americanfabricfilter.com.

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The Woodworking Industry, All in One Place

North America’s largest woodworking trade show unites machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

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Get practical takeaways from expert-led seminars and conference sessions covering productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.

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IWFIWF 2026
Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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